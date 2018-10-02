2 children injured in Md. Route 355 school bus crash

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said a special needs bus collided with a passenger car and a truck near the intersection of Frederick Road/Maryland Route 355 and Gunners Branch Road.

WASHINGTON — Two children have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Germantown, Maryland.

Seven people, including the two children, were evaluated by medical technicians and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two children are elementary school students from Laytonsville Elementary School and Fox Chapel Elementary School.

All northbound lanes on Route 355 at Gunners Branch Road reopened around 11 a.m.

Update — Gunners Branch Road & Frederick Road, 3-vehicle collision, (truck, passenger car & special needs school bus), EMS evaluated & transported 7 patients, incl 2 children, all w/ NLT injuries, some lanes blocked, PD directing pic.twitter.com/FZlfM0T20c — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 22, 2018

