202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County teacher's aide,…

Montgomery County teacher’s aide, coach arrested for sex abuse of teen girl

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 17, 2018 1:56 pm 09/17/2018 01:56pm
10 Shares

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police arrested a Beltsville, Maryland, man Friday after authorities say he inappropriately touched a teen girl and propositioned her for sex. Authorities are concerned there could be more victims.

Thomas Henry Ridges, 38, of Chase Terrace, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and a fourth-degree sexual offense.

Montgomery County’s detectives say Ridges made contact with the victim while working at Horizon Child Care, Inc.

He was also a Montgomery County Public Schools teacher’s aide and a coach for Springbrook High School Boys Junior Varsity Basketball team.

Thomas Henry Ridges, age 38, of Chase Terrace in Beltsville, Maryland has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Authorities first got information about Ridges on Sept. 5 and learned that on July 20, he offered to drive the 16-year-old victim home from the Horizon facility in Silver Spring.

But Ridges did not drive her toward her home.

Instead, police say, he asked her if she remembered when he inappropriately touched her when she was 14 at a local pool as a camper at Horizon’s summer camp program.

She told police she thought the touching was accidental.

Ridges allegedly told her it wasn’t an accident.

He then started asking her about her previous sexual encounters, drinking alcohol as he parked in front of a liquor store.

Ridges asked her to send him naked photographs of herself and allegedly propositioned her to engage in sexual acts with him during the car ride.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Ridges Friday. He was arrested that day.

Detectives are asking that parents of juveniles who attend Horizon Child Care, Inc. or who have had contact with Ridges, to talk to their children about possible interactions with Ridges and contact detectives at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News sex abuse Thomas Henry Ridges Will Vitka
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500