Police: Man stole keys, wallet from locker room, then burglarized Bethesda apartment

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole another man's keys and wallet and later burglarized his Bethesda, Maryland, home.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man who they say stole another man’s keys and wallet and later burglarized his Bethesda, Maryland, apartment.

The Montgomery County police said the incident happened on Thursday, July 19, at around 3 p.m. The victim said his belongings were stolen from an unsecured area of a locker room at the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center in Rockville.

At around 3:40 p.m., a family member returned to the victim’s apartment on Westlake Drive and noticed that several items, including jewelry, had been stolen.

Surveillance video from the aquatic center shows the suspect was there during the time the victim said his wallet and keys were stolen. Surveillance video from the apartment building shows the suspect entering the victim’s home at 3:15 p.m. Investigators determined he used the stolen house keys to enter the victim’s apartment.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the burglary is asked to call 240-773-6710. To be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 as compensation for providing information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the suspect, tipsters should call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 or enter a tip online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.