Pellet, BB gun used to damage cars in Germantown: Police

Montgomery County Police are investigating reports of vandalism to multiple vehicles in Germantown, Maryland. Nine vehicles were reportedly vandalized late Monday night or early Tuesday morning in the Dairymaid Drive area.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police are investigating reports of vandalism to multiple vehicles in Germantown, Maryland.

Nine vehicles were reportedly vandalized late Monday night or early Tuesday morning in the Dairymaid Drive area.

Police think the culprits used a pellet or BB gun to damage the cars

Police are asking anyone with information about suspect or suspects who committed the vandalism to call the Germantown District station at 240-773-6200.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.