Pellet, BB gun used to damage cars in Germantown: Police

By Madeleine Simon August 14, 2018 7:58 am 08/14/2018 07:58am
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police are investigating reports of vandalism to multiple vehicles in Germantown, Maryland.

Nine vehicles were reportedly vandalized late Monday night or early Tuesday morning in the Dairymaid Drive area.

Police think the culprits used a pellet or BB gun to damage the cars

Police are asking anyone with information about suspect or suspects who committed the vandalism to call the Germantown District station at 240-773-6200.

crime Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News vandalism
