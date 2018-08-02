Gaithersburg man charged in rape near Rockville Metro station

Terrance D. Zimmerman, 27, is charged with first-degree rape and is being held without bond over the attack that occurred last Saturday.

WASHINGTON — A man has been charged in the rape of a woman in Rockville, Maryland, that happened last Saturday.

Terrance D. Zimmerman, 27, of Gaithersburg, was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with first-degree rape.

Montgomery County police said Zimmerman and another man approached the victim outside the Rockville Metro station Saturday. The unidentified man had a conversation with her, and phone numbers were exchanged.

Zimmerman allegedly walked with her to an area behind a home on MacArthur Drive. Police said he then held a knife to her throat and raped her. The victim escaped after he took the knife off her neck, police said.

She reported the attack to police Monday.

Shortly after the attack, the victim had received a phone call and text messages from a phone number that investigators later found belonged to Zimmerman, police said. Video surveillance from Metro also showed Zimmerman walking with the victim, police added.

At the time of his arrest, police said, Zimmerman was wearing a hat that matched the description of the hat he was seen wearing in the surveillance video.

Zimmerman is being held without bond.

