Bethesda doctor identified as victim in fatal Del. watercraft crash

By Rick Massimo July 30, 2018 7:02 pm 07/30/2018 07:02pm
WASHINGTON — A doctor from Bethesda, Maryland, has been identified as the man killed in a personal watercraft accident in Delaware Saturday.

Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, 53, died after his watercraft collided with another one Saturday afternoon off Little Assawoman Bay on Saturday, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a statement Monday.

The Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police are investigating the crash. They said on Sunday that alcohol was not a factor.

Shady Grove Fertility, in Maryland, said on its website that Greenhouse worked there. It said he would be remembered for “the thousands of lives he touched in both small and large ways” and that they would establish a memorial.

