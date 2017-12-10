Missing teenager found dead in Bethesda

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old male reported missing Saturday night was found dead Sunday in a wooded area of Bethesda, Maryland, and detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are seeking information on the case.

Police say the body of Navid Nicholas Sepehri, of Bethesda, was found in the 6500 block of Laverock Lane around 5 p.m.

The teenager was reported as a missing person to the police department around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after he did not return home, according to police.

Sepehri was a senior at Walt Whitman High School, officials said.

Police say the cause of Sepehri’s death is unknown at this time. Officials are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the teenager’s death, police said.

