Water main break closes roads in Montgomery Co. neighborhood

WASHINGTON — A water main break has left residents without water and closed four eastbound lanes on University Boulevard at Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission reports that a crack in the pipe is longer than they expected and repairs will continue into the evening.

WSSC official Jim Neustadt said they hope to have the water back on for residents around 5 p.m.

Below is a map of the general area of the water main break.

