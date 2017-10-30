201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Passengers trapped, injured after…

Passengers trapped, injured after multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery Co.

By Reem Nadeem October 30, 2017 8:13 am 10/30/2017 08:13am
Share
Four passengers were extricated from a multi-vehicle crash on Blunt Road in Montgomery County. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

WASHINGTON — Four people are injured, one seriously, after a multiple-vehicle crash trapped several people in their cars on Blunt Road in Montgomery County, Maryland on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Blunt Road near Scenery Drive around 6:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. Blunt Road is currently closed in both directions.

The crash involved an overturned van, officials say. It’s unclear if passengers were trapped in one car or several.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Blunt Road Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county fire and rescue Montgomery County, MD News reem nadeem Scenery Drive
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Take a tour of 'ghost signs' around DC

Hand-painted signs of decades past are slowly fading, lingering in a smartphone age. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest