Passengers trapped, injured after multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON — Four people are injured, one seriously, after a multiple-vehicle crash trapped several people in their cars on Blunt Road in Montgomery County, Maryland on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Blunt Road near Scenery Drive around 6:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. Blunt Road is currently closed in both directions.

The crash involved an overturned van, officials say. It’s unclear if passengers were trapped in one car or several.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.