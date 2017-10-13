201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » 32 people treated for…

32 people treated for bee stings at Montgomery Co. school

By Patrick Roth October 13, 2017 8:15 am 10/13/2017 08:15am
Share

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services tweeted that three people were transported to the hospital and 32 were treated after being stung by bees off campus.

WASHINGTON — First responders in Montgomery County treated 32 people for stings Thursday morning.

The chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services tweeted that the first responders were evaluating multiple patients with bee stings a little after 8 a.m. Three were transported to the hospital, but none of the injuries was life-threatening.

A Montgomery County School spokesperson said it happened at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, as students were crossing the street to go to school.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue services said the bee hive was located across the street from the school near a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Spokesman Pete Piringer tells WTOP that the insects were described to him by students as bees. Medics told him they might have been wasps or hornets. A property manager at the shopping center called them honeybees. WTOP is contacting animal control for clarification.

The Boston Children’s Hospital says that nearly 2 million people in the United States are allergic to bee stings, the most severe cases can result in anaphylactic shock.

WebMD suggests that people who have been stung for the first time keep an eye out for itching, or hives, swelling of the face, throat or tongue.

A map of where the incident happened can be seen below.

WTOP’s Dennis Foley contributed to this report

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
bee stings bees Education News gaithersburg Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Patrick Roth
Recommended
Latest
Outrageous vanity plates
5 military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage (Photos)
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 8-14
Today in history: Oct. 13
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Las Vegas receives outpouring of support
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note