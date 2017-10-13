32 people treated for bee stings at Montgomery Co. school

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services tweeted that three people were transported to the hospital and 32 were treated after being stung by bees off campus.

First responders outside of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where 32 people were treated for bee stings. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

WASHINGTON — First responders in Montgomery County treated 32 people for stings Thursday morning.

The chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services tweeted that the first responders were evaluating multiple patients with bee stings a little after 8 a.m. Three were transported to the hospital, but none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Update — Quince Orchard HS, EMS transported 1 person, others evaluated & coordinated by MCPS, bee hive off campus, all injuries NLT pic.twitter.com/yf20J4E2Hs — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 12, 2017

A Montgomery County School spokesperson said it happened at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, as students were crossing the street to go to school.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue services said the bee hive was located across the street from the school near a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Spokesman Pete Piringer tells WTOP that the insects were described to him by students as bees. Medics told him they might have been wasps or hornets. A property manager at the shopping center called them honeybees. WTOP is contacting animal control for clarification.

The Boston Children’s Hospital says that nearly 2 million people in the United States are allergic to bee stings, the most severe cases can result in anaphylactic shock.

WebMD suggests that people who have been stung for the first time keep an eye out for itching, or hives, swelling of the face, throat or tongue.

A map of where the incident happened can be seen below.

WTOP’s Dennis Foley contributed to this report

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.