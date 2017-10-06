Montgomery Co. substitute teacher arrested, charged with sex abuse of student

WASHINGTON — A substitute teacher and assistant football coach at a Montgomery County high school was arrested and charged Friday morning with sex abuse of a student.

Montgomery County police say Cory Boatman, 27, of the 10900 block of Amherst Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl who was a student at Montgomery Blair High School. At the time, Boatman served as a substitute teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools and was the assistant football coach at Montgomery Blair High School.

Detectives began their investigation on Boatman on Sept. 22. The victim said that he began sending her suggestive messages in early August. Later that month, Boatman picked the victim up from her home and drove her to his residence, where they had sexual intercourse, according to police.

The victim said she met Boatman through his role at Montgomery Blair High School, police said.

Police arrested Boatman Friday and charged him with sexual abuse of a minor. He was transported to the Central Processing Unit.

Police urge parents of students who may have had contact with Boatman to contact detectives at 240-773-5400.

