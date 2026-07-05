Pirates manager after Griffin’s big game: ‘He’s going to help us win for a long time.’

Pittsburgh’s 11-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday may have looked lopsided at the end, but it was tight much of the way.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Konnor Griffin put on quite a show for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A single, a stolen base, two spectacular plays in the field — and finally, a bases-loaded hit that put his team ahead to stay.

“He’s a complete player,” manager Don Kelly said. “He’s going to help us win for a long time.”

Pittsburgh’s 11-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday may have looked lopsided at the end, but it was tight much of the way — and Griffin repeatedly made big contributions. The 20-year-old shortstop, who received a nine-year, $140 million contract in April, showed the many ways he can impact a game.

Griffin’s defensive day stood out in particular. There was a diving stop on a grounder in the third, but Curtis Mead beat it out for a single. In the fourth, Keibert Ruiz hit a popup to shallow left field, and Griffin had to deal with the sun while making a diving, backhanded catch.

“Had my glasses on my head, because sweat was just dripping down my lens,” Griffin said. “Took the chance of fighting the sun, and luckily it worked out.”

Down 4-3, the Nationals loaded the bases with nobody out in the fifth. CJ Abrams lifted a popup onto the outfield grass, and Griffin made a sliding backhanded grab on that one as well. And he nearly got up quickly enough to throw James Wood out at the plate after the Washington slugger tagged up at third. Wood beat Griffin’s bouncing throw, but that was the only run the Nationals got that inning.

“I felt like I could get there,” Griffin said. “I was hoping I could finish the play off at home. Just a weird grip, came out weird.”

The game was still tied at 4 when Griffin came up in the eighth with the bases loaded and hit a single to right on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. Two runs came home, and the Pirates never looked back.

“He has that ability. Being 20 years old and a rookie, he’s way mature beyond his years,” Kelly said. “He is going to have huge moments like that, yes, and also understanding that he’s 20 and learning, and for him to have that type of at-bat in that situation, fouling off those pitches, and to be able to break the tie, that was unbelievable.”

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