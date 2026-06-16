Royals’ Seth Lugo is expected to start Friday after being hit in the head by a line drive last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to start Friday…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to start Friday after spending time on the concussion list.

Lugo was hit in the head by a 106.6 mph line drive against Texas last week. Manager Matt Quatraro said before Tuesday night’s game at Washington that Lugo felt good and is expected to return Friday night, when the Royals host St. Louis.

Left-hander Kris Bubic, on the injured list because of elbow soreness, also threw Tuesday.

The news hasn’t been as promising about left-hander Cole Ragans, who had a setback during rehab from a left elbow injury. Quatraro said Ragans is still having symptoms and remains shut down.

Kansas City optioned right-hander Mitch Spence, who allowed six runs in four innings in a spot start Monday night against the Nationals, to Triple-A Omaha. That cleared a roster spot for right-hander Connor Seabold, acquired by the Royals on Monday in a trade with Toronto.

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