Phillies recall Alan Rangel and reinstate Kyle Backhus ahead of series vs. Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-hander Alan Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and reinstated left-hander Kyle Backhus from the 15-day injured list on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Washington Nationals.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-hander Alan Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and reinstated left-hander Kyle Backhus from the 15-day injured list on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia optioned right-hander Max Lazar to Lehigh Valley and designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment, the team announced.

Rangel, who will pitch bulk relief behind left-hander Tim Mayza on Monday night, appeared in one game for the Phillies in April. The 28-year-old has posted a 3.57 ERA in his 11 starts with the IronPigs this season.

Backhus, 28, was 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 10 games (one start) before going on the IL with left elbow inflammation on April 30 (retroactive to April 27).

Lazar, 27, was 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three relief appearances with the Phillies this season.

Wilson, 28, was signed as a minor league free agent on Dec. 12, 2025. He made one relief appearance for the Phillies, on June 18, and pitched two scoreless innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.