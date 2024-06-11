Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to miss about a month recovering from knee surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and said he will need surgery to remove cartilage in his right knee.

BOSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and will miss about a month recovering from surgery to remove cartilage in his right knee.

Realmuto will undergo a right knee meniscectomy on Wednesday. Manager Rob Thomson said the July 15-18 All-Star break from July 15-18 could cut down on the games Realmuto will miss.

“J.T.’s going to work hard, I know that,” Thomson said before a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Garrett Stubbs was in the lineup at catcher for Tuesday night’s game. Thomson said he will split time with Rafael Marchán, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Realmuto’s spot on the roster. Marchán, 25, was the extra player activated for the London Series against the New York Mets last weekend, but he did not appear in either game.

“He can really catch. He can really throw. Defensively, he’s really good. And this year he swung the bat very well,” Thomson said of the 25-year-old switch hitter, who hadn’t appeared in a major-league game since 2021 and started this season on the injured list. “It’s just he hasn’t been healthy for an entire year since he’s been with us.”

Realmuto hit .261 while helping Philadelphia open a nine-game lead in the NL East. The three-time All-Star has seven homers — tied for most among all NL catchers, and his 17-game hitting streak last month was the longest for a Phillies catcher in baseball’s modern era.

The development occurred a week after Realmuto was praised for his toughness following a foul ball off his groin. He was down for several minutes but remained in the game for an extra-innings victory over Milwaukee. “Nothing an ice tub won’t fix,” he said.

