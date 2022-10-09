RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Yankees without Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 11:36 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse.

“I was disappointed,” Boone said, adding that disciplinary action is possible.

The Yankees will play the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-five series that starts Tuesday.

Matt Carpenter likely will be on New York’s roster, Boone also said, as Carpenter has recovered from a broken foot. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi remains a long shot following hand surgery, and DJ LeMaheiu’s status had not been determined as he tries to overcome an injured toe, Boone said.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in Tuesday night’s opener, followed by Nestor Cortes in Game 2 and Luis Severino in Game 3.

Boone is leaning toward a three-man rotation against the Guardians in the best-of-five series.

