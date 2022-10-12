RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Home » MLB News » Start of Phillies-Braves Game…

Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — The start of Wednesday’s Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been delayed by rain.

Major League Baseball will determine whether the game can be played.

“I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”

Philadelphia won Game 1 7-6 on Tuesday. The best-of-five series is set to resume with Game 3 in Philadelphia on Friday. Thursday is a scheduled off day.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CBP, TSA expanding facial recognition for traveler identity verification

Agencies should make internal workforce investments to improve AI implementation, experts say

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up