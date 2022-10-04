Pirates try to keep home win streak alive, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (92-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (92-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (8-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -116, Pirates -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh has a 33-46 record at home and a 61-99 record overall. The Pirates have hit 158 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 39-40 record on the road and a 92-68 record overall. The Cardinals have hit 197 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 12-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 18 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 8-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .319 batting average, and has 41 doubles, 35 home runs, 79 walks and 114 RBI. Lars Nootbaar is 10-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zack Collins: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

