Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 2:41 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end a seven-game road skid.

St. Louis has a 91-66 record overall and a 52-27 record in home games. The Cardinals have hit 194 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Pittsburgh is 27-52 on the road and 59-98 overall. The Pirates have gone 40-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 11-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 41 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 101 RBI while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-33 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

