Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.

St. Louis is 53-28 in home games and 93-69 overall. The Cardinals have gone 69-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .317 batting average, and has 41 doubles, 35 home runs, 79 walks and 115 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 9-for-32 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm is fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Jean Segura is 10-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (finger), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

