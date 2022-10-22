RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Phillies lead Padres 2-1 heading into NLCS Game 4

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 3:01 AM

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Padres -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres meet in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies are ahead 2-1 in the series.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record at home. The Phillies have gone 56-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 14-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-40 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

