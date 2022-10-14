RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | How Ukrainian kids become Russians | NATO warns Russia
Home » MLB News » Padres and Dodgers tied…

Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Friday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -124, Padres +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 44-37 in home games. The Padres have gone 64-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 54-27 record on the road and a 111-51 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 212 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the 22nd time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 15-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .242 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .269 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Getting to the bottom of software supply chain security

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up