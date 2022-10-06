RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » MLB News » MLB.TV streaming reaches viewing milestone

MLB.TV streaming reaches viewing milestone

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have watched more than 11.5 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV during the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9.8% increase over last year.

The five most-watched games on the 20-year-old streaming platform came this season, including the Red Sox-Yankees opener on April 8.

Overall, nine of the 10 most-watched days and games were from this season. Last year, more than 10.5 billion minutes were viewed, marking the first time MLB.TV passed the 10 billion-minute milestone.

Major League Baseball also said in a release that companion programming saw an 84% increase. This was also the first season MLB had a pair of streaming network packages with a Friday night doubleheader on Apple TV+ and Sunday afternoon games on Peacock.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Survey: Return to the office part 2

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up