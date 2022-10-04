Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-87, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-75, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-87, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-75, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 45-34 at home and 85-75 overall. The Brewers have a 38-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona is 73-87 overall and 33-46 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 39-73 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 34 home runs, 62 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .219 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 15-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Rojas has a .266 batting average to rank seventh on the Diamondbacks, and has 24 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Christian Walker is 11-for-42 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

