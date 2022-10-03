Marlins host the Braves to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (100-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (67-92, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (100-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (67-92, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series.

Miami has a 32-46 record at home and a 67-92 record overall. The Marlins have a 24-39 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 45-33 in road games and 100-59 overall. The Braves have a 77-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the 17th time this season. The Braves are up 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Dansby Swanson has 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-30 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

