HURRICANE IAN: Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Photos
Home » MLB News » Marlins host the Braves…

Marlins host the Braves to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (100-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (67-92, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series.

Miami has a 32-46 record at home and a 67-92 record overall. The Marlins have a 24-39 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 45-33 in road games and 100-59 overall. The Braves have a 77-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the 17th time this season. The Braves are up 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Dansby Swanson has 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-30 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up