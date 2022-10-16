Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -171, Guardians +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees square off in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Guardians hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.46.

New York has a 42-39 record on the road and a 99-63 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.30 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 16-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .311 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 28 doubles and 62 home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera is 8-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 4-6, .206 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

