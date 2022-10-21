RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Fox networks to televise World Baseball Classic in US

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 5:20 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox and its related networks will televise next year’s World Baseball Classic, obtaining U.S. English- and Spanish-language rights to the tournament.

Fox said Friday it will broadcast the U.S. opener against Britain on March 11 on the main Fox network. The tournament opens March 8 in Taiwan — March 7 U.S. time — and the championship on March 21 will be on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

FS2, Tubi and the Fox Sports app also will carry some of the tournament’s 47 games.

MLB Network held U.S. English-language rights to the 2013 and 2017 tournaments, and ESPN Deportes held U.S. Spanish-language rights.

The United States’ 8-0 win in the 2017 championship game was seen by 2.3 million on MLB Network plus an additional 800,000 on ESPN Deportes and a Spanish-language simulcast on ESPN2.

