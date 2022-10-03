HURRICANE IAN: Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Photos
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks visit the Brewers…

Diamondbacks visit the Brewers to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-86, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-75, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-4, 5.98 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (13-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -238, Diamondbacks +196; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Milwaukee is 44-34 in home games and 84-75 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .408.

Arizona is 33-45 in road games and 73-86 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 48-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 9-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 24 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 93 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 5-for-33 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up