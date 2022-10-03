Diamondbacks visit the Brewers to start 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-86, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-75, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-86, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-75, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-4, 5.98 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (13-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -238, Diamondbacks +196; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Milwaukee is 44-34 in home games and 84-75 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .408.

Arizona is 33-45 in road games and 73-86 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 48-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 9-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 24 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 93 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 5-for-33 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

