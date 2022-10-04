HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cincinnati Reds host the…

Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (73-87, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (61-99, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has gone 32-47 in home games and 61-99 overall. The Reds are 46-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 73-87 overall and 36-43 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Cubs are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .385. Stuart Fairchild is 6-for-28 with a double over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .280 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 22 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Ian Happ is 12-for-37 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .178 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSP funds lose more ground in September

Hundreds of employees join Feds Feed Families event aiming to end hunger, encourage healthy behavior

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up