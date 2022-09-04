LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Home » MLB News » Twins C Sánchez nearly…

Twins C Sánchez nearly struck by teammate Celestino’s swing

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sánchez was feeling fortunate Sunday after he nearly walked into a major injury.

Sánchez was almost struck in the head by a full swing by teammate Gilberto Celestino during Minnesota’s 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox.

The incident occurred when Chicago brought in Kendall Graveman to face Sánchez with two outs in the eighth inning. Sánchez was heading back to the dugout to learn more about the reliever when he was almost hit by Celestino in the on-deck circle.

Celestino missed Sánchez’s face by mere inches.

“I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions about that pitcher,” Sánchez said through a translator. “I saw his bat was on his shoulder just standing there in the on-deck circle and so I went back to the dugout and I didn’t notice he was swinging.”

Sánchez lowered his head after the bat passed, and Celestino leaned back with an incredulous look on his face.

“He almost hit me, but thank God, nothing happened,” Sánchez said. “It’s just an accident. It’s fine.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up