MLB suspends 3 minor league pitchers for drug violations

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 6:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended three minor league pitchers after they tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The penalties were announced on Friday.

Melvi Acosta, a 27-year-old right-hander with Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, was suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol. Acosta played for three minor league teams this year, going 3-1 with a 3.61 ERA in 26 appearances.

Jendersson Caraballo, a 22-year-old right-hander on the roster for the Dominican Summer League White Sox, received a 60-game suspension for testing positive for Stanozolol.

Braudin Ciprian, a 21-year-old right-hander on the roster with the Dominican Summer League Brewers, also was suspended for 60 games after testing positive for Stanozolol.

Acosta’s suspension is effective immediately, while the penalties for Caraballo and Ciprian will be effective at the start of their 2023 seasons.

There have been 44 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

