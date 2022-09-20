Remembering the Queen: Queen put to rest in Windsor chapel | Britain, the world mourns | Royal funeral on global live TV | Photos from the funeral
Home » MLB News » Mets take 3-game road…

Mets take 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (94-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-69, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee is 78-69 overall and 41-29 in home games. The Brewers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .411.

New York is 44-29 in road games and 94-55 overall. The Mets have a 32-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 23 doubles, 32 home runs and 85 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 doubles and 36 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-44 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Cloud Exchange 2022: Federal CIO Clare Martorana on why cloud computing and CX go hand in hand

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up