McCarthy leads Diamondbacks against the Dodgers after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-73, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (14-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .57 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -235, Diamondbacks +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jake McCarthy had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday.

Arizona has a 66-73 record overall and a 37-34 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 33-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 47-25 in road games and 96-43 overall. The Dodgers have a 72-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Monday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-33 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .328 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 12-for-31 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

