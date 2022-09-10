Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Home » MLB News » Marlins bring 1-0 series…

Marlins bring 1-0 series lead over Mets into game 2

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (87-52, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-80, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-9, 3.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -157, Marlins +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the New York Mets.

Miami has a 27-38 record in home games and a 57-80 record overall. The Marlins have a 32-20 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 41-29 on the road and 87-52 overall. The Mets have a 64-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 24 doubles, 33 home runs and 108 RBI for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 14-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .218 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Starling Marte: day-to-day (hand), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up