Marlins bring 1-0 series lead over Mets into game 2

New York Mets (87-52, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-80, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-9, 3.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -157, Marlins +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the New York Mets.

Miami has a 27-38 record in home games and a 57-80 record overall. The Marlins have a 32-20 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 41-29 on the road and 87-52 overall. The Mets have a 64-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 24 doubles, 33 home runs and 108 RBI for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 14-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .218 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Starling Marte: day-to-day (hand), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

