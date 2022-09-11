Marlins and Mets meet in series rubber match

New York Mets (88-52, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-81, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

New York Mets (88-52, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-81, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Marlins +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami is 57-81 overall and 27-39 in home games. The Marlins have a 33-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 42-29 record in road games and an 88-52 record overall. The Mets have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

The teams meet Sunday for the 17th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 11-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas ranks seventh on the Marlins with a .234 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 32 RBI. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 24 doubles and 33 home runs while hitting .267 for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 15-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mets: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.