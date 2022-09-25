RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Guardians clinch AL Central title with White Sox defeat

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 5:23 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians clinched their first AL Central title since 2018 when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Suday.

Cleveland was in the ninth inning of its game at Texas when the title was sealed. The Guardians won the season series from Chicago and would get the division title if finished with the same record as the White Sox.

Cleveland earned its 11th AL Central title since the division’s inception in 1994 and its first since changing from the Indians to Guardians. Cleveland has won four division ttles in 10 years under manager Terry Francona, who battled health problems the past two seasons.

The Guardians were tied for first place going into Labor Day. Cleveland won 17 of its next 20 games, including six straight entering Sunday.

