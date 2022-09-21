RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Giants visit the Rockies on 4-game road win streak

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (71-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-84, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (13-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (8-11, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Rockies +116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 40-36 record at home and a 64-84 record overall. The Rockies have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

San Francisco has a 32-41 record on the road and a 71-77 record overall. The Giants are 44-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Giants are up 9-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 29 home runs while slugging .489. Yonathan Daza is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 22 home runs while slugging .503. Thairo Estrada is 13-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.33 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

