Giants look to extend win streak, take on the Rockies

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 3:57 AM

San Francisco Giants (72-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Rockies: Jose Urena (3-6, 5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 64-85 overall and 40-37 in home games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks third in the NL.

San Francisco has a 33-41 record on the road and a 72-77 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

The teams meet Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Giants are up 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 29 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .237 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 13-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

