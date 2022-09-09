Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Miami has a 26-38 record at home and a 56-80 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

New York is 41-28 on the road and 87-51 overall. The Mets are eighth in the NL with 138 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams square off Friday for the 15th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 10-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has a .229 batting average to rank seventh on the Marlins, and has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Joey Wendle is 8-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 24 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mets. Escobar is 13-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .195 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mets: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Joely Rodriguez: day-to-day (neck), Starling Marte: day-to-day (hand), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.