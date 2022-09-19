Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Los Angeles has gone 49-18 at home and 101-44 overall. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .451.

Arizona is 29-39 on the road and 68-78 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the 15th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 11-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 97 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 39 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 8-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .249 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .200 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.