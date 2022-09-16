Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series.

Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly.

Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw.

Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.

Cleveland leads Minnesota by five games and has clinched the season series with a 10-5 edge, giving the Guardians the tiebreaker. Cleveland has won six straight over the Twins.

The teams play a day-night doubleheader Saturday followed by games Sunday and Monday. Cleveland swept a three-game series at Target Field last weekend.

Duran (2-4) allowed a run in the eighth.

Bailey Ober allowed one hit over five innings in his first start since June 1 and Jake Cave hit a two-run homer in the fourth as Minnesota took a 3-0 lead, but Cleveland rallied in the seventh.

Second baseman Nick Gordon’s throwing error on Giménez’s grounder started the seventh. Giménez took third on pinch-hitter Owen Miller’s single and scored on Myles Straw’s one-out single. Jose Miranda made a diving stop at first base on Steven Kwan’s grounder, but the runners moved up a base and scored on Amed Rosario’s single.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie allowed three runs in seven innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Minnesota is trying to stay in the race despite a lengthy injury list, with second baseman Jorge Polanco (knee inflammation), center fielder Byron Buxton (hip strain), left fielder Alex Kirilloff (wrist inflammation), outfielder Kyle Garlick (left wrist sprain) and right fielder Max Kepler (bruised leg, sore wrist) all sidelined. Kepler is the only one not on the injured list. … Polanco played second base in a rehab game Friday night for Triple-A St. Paul.

Guardians: Gordon was removed from the game after fouling a ball off his left foot in the eighth. … RHP Aaron Civale (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday in Chicago against the White Sox. He allowed two home runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings on a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

UP NEXT

The Twins will add LHP Louie Varland (0-0, 3.38 ERA) as the 29th man to start Saturday’s first game against Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (10-8, 2.91 ERA). RHP Josh Winder (4-4, 3.83 ERA) will start the second game for Minnesota against LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.30 ERA) who will be the Guardians’ 29th man.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.