September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » MLB News » Brewers take on the…

Brewers take on the Reds with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (56-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-66, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -286, Reds +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee is 74-66 overall and 38-27 in home games. The Brewers rank third in MLB play with 193 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cincinnati is 56-81 overall and 27-42 in road games. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The matchup Sunday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer is second on the Reds with a .264 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 64 RBI. Jonathan India is 14-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: day-to-day (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up