Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » MLB News » Brewers place right-hander Freddy…

Brewers place right-hander Freddy Peralta on 15-day IL

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder Friday night before the Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder.

“You’ve got to get symptom free and then we’ll start throwing again,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville.

Peralta (4-3, 3.45 ERA) has made 15 starts. He gave up no runs and no hits, walked two and struck out three in two innings Thursday.

Peralta was put on the IL on May 23 with a strained right lat. Since being activated Aug. 3, he made seven starts, reaching six innings in two of them.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up