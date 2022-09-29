RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Brewers host the Marlins to start 4-game series

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (64-91, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-72, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Marlins +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a four-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Milwaukee is 43-31 in home games and 83-72 overall. The Brewers have a 46-20 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 32-45 on the road and 64-91 overall. The Marlins are 45-21 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 34 home runs while slugging .467. Kolten Wong is 11-for-33 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas is eighth on the Marlins with a .235 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 35 RBI. Bryan De La Cruz is 18-for-35 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

