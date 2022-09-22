RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
Braves scratch OF Acuña with back tightness

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 8:25 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. on Thursday night because of back tightness.

The 24-year-old Acuña had started Atlanta’s previous 19 games. The three-time All-Star has appeared in 110 games overall since returning in late April after a torn right ACL ended his 2021 season.

Acuña is hitting .270 with 13 homers, 46 RBIs and 28 stolen bases this season.

Robbie Grossman replaced Acuña in right field for the opener of a four-game series at Philadelphia. Dansby Swanson moved into the leadoff spot.

The Braves trailed the idle New York Mets by one game in the NL East standings heading into Thursday’s action.

There was no other word from the Braves on the severity of Acuña’s back tightness or a potential timeline for a return.

