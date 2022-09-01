Braves play the Rockies in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (56-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-51, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20…

Colorado Rockies (56-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (8-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -411, Rockies +317; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Atlanta is 43-25 at home and 80-51 overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Colorado is 20-43 in road games and 56-75 overall. The Rockies have a 31-57 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Braves are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 41 doubles, 27 home runs and 87 RBI while hitting .250 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13-for-35 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

