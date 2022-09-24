Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05…

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves come into the matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of three in a row.

Philadelphia has an 83-67 record overall and a 47-32 record in home games. The Phillies have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .425.

Atlanta has a 41-32 record in road games and a 93-58 record overall. The Braves have gone 39-23 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 24 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 81 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 38 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs while hitting .282 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 8-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back), Spencer Strider: day-to-day (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

