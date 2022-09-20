Bader’s Yankees debut arrives vs. Pirates; CF batting 7th

NEW YORK (AP) — After growing up as a fan at old Yankee Stadium, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes…

NEW YORK (AP) — After growing up as a fan at old Yankee Stadium, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes and played center field at the new ballpark on Tuesday night.

Traded to New York from St. Louis during an injury layoff of nearly three months, Bader was set to make his Yankees debut in a series opener against Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s great for the fans here to have a New York native,” he said. “A lot of the fans that cheer us on during the games — I was that when I was younger. So it definitely is special. I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think (Derek) Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m going to go out there and and do my best to give him something to cheer for and hope it’s a win after nine innings.”

The 28-year-old Gold Glove winner had not appeared in a big league game since June 26 for St. Louis because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Bader was acquired on Aug. 2 for left-hander Jordan Montgomery. He was hitting .256 with five homers, 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases at the time of the injury.

During a six-game injury rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Somerset, Bader hit .286 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs.

“He’s been chomping at the bit for a while,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think he’s been looking forward to this day.”

Bader is a graduate of Horace Mann School in Bronx, about 5 miles from Yankee Stadium, and a native of suburban Bronxville. He left tickets for his parents.

“I only left it for my family members,” Bader said. “Have a lot of messages about it, so I was pretty harsh about it, so I apologize to everyone I didn’t respond to on texts.”

Aaron Judge moved back to right field and hit leadoff. He entered leading the major leagues with 59 homers and 127 RBIs, and he was third in the AL with a .316 batting average.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.