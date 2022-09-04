LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » MLB News » Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee…

Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 3:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (70-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-69, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-2, 2.53 ERA, .94 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -157, Brewers +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Arizona is 63-69 overall and 36-34 at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 142 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 35-36 on the road and 70-62 overall. The Brewers have gone 42-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs while hitting .234 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 28 home runs while slugging .473. Kolten Wong is 11-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (neck), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up