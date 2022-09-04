Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (70-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-69, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (70-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-69, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-2, 2.53 ERA, .94 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -157, Brewers +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Arizona is 63-69 overall and 36-34 at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 142 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 35-36 on the road and 70-62 overall. The Brewers have gone 42-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs while hitting .234 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 28 home runs while slugging .473. Kolten Wong is 11-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (neck), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.