Tigers and Angels square off with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Angels (52-68, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -194, Tigers +164; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit has a 46-76 record overall and a 26-34 record in home games. The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 52-68 overall and 26-32 in road games. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .281 for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 11-for-35 over the last 10 games.

Ohtani has 18 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 13-for-37 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

